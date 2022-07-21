COVID-19: India records 21,566 fresh cases, 45 more fatalities

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,25,870 with 45 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.



The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.



An increase of 3,227 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.51 per cent, according to the ministry.