COVID-19: India records 22,775 new cases, active infections cross 1 lakh

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431.

Of the 1,431 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The country also recorded 22,775 fresh COVID-19 cases and 406 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 454 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115.

The fresh cases raised India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,61,579, while the active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the latest data.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,81,080 with 406 new fatalities, the data stated.