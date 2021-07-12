COVID-19: India records 37,154 new cases, 724 fresh fatalities

New Delhi, July 12: With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.



The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.