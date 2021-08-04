COVID-19: India records 42,625 new cases, 562 deaths in a day

New Delhi, Aug 4: With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities.



The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.