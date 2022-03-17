COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,24,54,546, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.80 crore.



Of the 60 new fatalities, 50 were from Kerala.



A total of 5,16,132 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,759 from Maharashtra, 67,008 from Kerala, 40,026 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,144 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,191 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.