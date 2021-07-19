COVID-19: India reports 38,164 new cases, 499 deaths

New Delhi, Jul 19: India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229.



The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprises 1.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.