COVID: India logs 1,007 new cases, one death reported from Maharashtra

The death toll climbed to 5,21,737 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.



An increase of 188 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.