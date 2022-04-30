COVID: India reports 3,688 new infections, 50 fatalities

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities.

The active cases constituted 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.66 per cent, the data said.