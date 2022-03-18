CRPF to import vehicle scanner from US to prevent arms transportation in J&K

The Multi-Mode Passive Detection System (MMPDS) is an advanced version of the scanning system which is not based on X-Ray and it can monitor all vehicles entering in the union territory.

The MMPDS is a safe, effective and reliable automated scanning system that quickly detects, locates and identifies explosives, weapons, drugs, tobacco, alcohol, humans, other contraband, as well as unshielded to heavily shielded radiological and nuclear threats.

The officials also said that this is a Muons-based static scanner technology for 'Full Body Scanning of vehicles' for concealed (or otherwise) contraband goods, all types of firearms (including un-assembled ones), ammunition, explosives, components used in fabrication of improvised explosive devices, gun silencers, various telescopic sights, night vision devices, radio equipments, fake currency, precious metals etc.

"At present after correspondence, presentations, and technical discussions with M/S SSBI Ltd and OEM, the dates for demonstration of MMPDS system at OEM's R&D facility and Onsite installation at the US has been sought and awaited from the firm," CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh said.