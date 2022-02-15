Daily COVID cases fall below 30k after 44 days, 347 fresh fatalities reported

The death toll climbed to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded less than one lakh for nine consecuitive days.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.82 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 55,755 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.23 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.63 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,17,60,458 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.19 per cent.