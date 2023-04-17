Daily Covid cases marginally dip in India, active cases cross 60K

New Delhi, April 17: India saw a slight dip in the new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as 9,111 were reported against the previous day's count of 10,093, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active cases currently stand at 60,313.

The recovery rate is at 98.68 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity Rate is 4.94 per cent.