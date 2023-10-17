"Day not far when India will be among top three economies": PM Modi at Global Maritime India Summit

Inaugurating the three-day Global Maritime India Summit in the national capital on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "In this changing world order, the whole world is looking towards India with new aspirations. The Indian economy is gathering more strength while the world is in the grip of an economic crisis. The day is not far when India will be one of the top three economic powers of the world."

Underlining the importance of the country's maritime sector, PM Modi said, "History bears witness that whenever India's maritime capability has been strong, the country and the world have benefited greatly from it. Taking this as our guiding principle, we have been working in a planned manner for the last 9 years to strengthen this sector."