Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhar extended till June 30

New Delhi, March 28: In order to provide some more time to taxpayers, the date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to June 30. The earlier deadline was March 31.

According to a notification issued by the Income Tax Department on Tuesday, till June 30, people can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions.

However from July 1, the unlinked PAN will become inoperative with consequences.