Decision to schedule elections in J&K ECI’s prerogative: MHA

In a written reply to a question about the time-frame by which the situation in Kashmir would be brought to normal for starting democratic process in the Valley, Minister of State in MHA, Nityanand Rai said the Government had constituted a delimitation Commission, which has notified Orders on 14th March, 2022 and 5th May, 2022 on delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Jammu and Kashmir, news agency GNS reported.

“Thereafter, the Election Commission of India has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India,” he said in reply to the question by parliamentarian A. Ganeshamurthi in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Rai said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has “improved significantly” in J&K.