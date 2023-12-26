Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserts importance of maritime security for national interests

New Delhi, Dec 26: In a ceremony at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the commissioning of INS Imphal, the third indigenous “Vishakapatnam” class destroyer.

The occasion marked a significant stride in bolstering India’s maritime prowess and exemplified the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in defence.

Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the gathering, hailed INS Imphal as a symbol of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, emphasizing its role in fortifying India’s maritime strength. “It is a shining example of India’s growing maritime power, reinforcing our principle of ‘Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya’ (One Who Controls the Sea is All Powerful) in the Indo-Pacific region,” he declared.

The newly commissioned ship, measuring 163m in length, 17m in breadth, and displacing 7,400 tonnes, stands among India’s most potent warships. Propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, it can attain speeds exceeding 30 knots.

Minister Singh highlighted INS Imphal’s collaborative strength, with various entities contributing to its construction. From Brahmos Aerospace installing the Brahmos missile to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) providing torpedo tube launchers, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) contributing to Rapid Gun Mount, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) supplying Medium Range missiles, the ship embodies the synergy of national capabilities. The Minister stressed the involvement of start-ups and MSMEs, reflecting a collective effort towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Defence Minister Stresses Maritime Security in National Interest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing the modernization of all three services to safeguard national interests. Rajnath Singh highlighted a shift from past strategies that primarily focused on land-based threats. He pointed out the unique geographical challenges India faces, with the Himalayas to the north and Pakistan’s hostile behaviour to the west.

The Defence Minister underlined the critical role of sea trade in India’s economy, emphasizing that, from a ‘trade’ perspective, the country could be considered an island due to its heavy reliance on maritime routes. Recognizing the significance of global trade to India’s national interests, he stressed the continuous development of the Navy’s capabilities. Referring to recent security incidents, including a suspected drone attack on the Merchant Vessel (MV) Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and an attack on ‘MV Sai Baba’ in the Red Sea, Rajnath Singh expressed concern over the forces displaying jealousy and hatred towards India’s growing economic and strategic power.

Assuring that the government takes such attacks seriously, Singh revealed an increase in naval surveillance. He promised swift justice against the perpetrators, emphasizing that strict action would be taken.

Rajnath Singh asserted India’s role as a “Net Security Provider” in the entire Indian Ocean Region, pledging to elevate maritime trade to greater heights. Collaborating with friendly nations, he vowed to keep sea lanes secure, expressing full confidence in the capability and strength of the Indian Navy.

Naval Chief’s Vision for the Future

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, at the same event, expressed confidence in the commissioning of the fourth Project 15B stealth-guided missile destroyer ‘Surat’ in 2024. Highlighting the deployment of destroyers to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant shipping, he emphasized the joint efforts of various assets, including P8I Aircraft, Dornier’s, Sea Guardians, Helicopters, and Coast Guard Ships.

Admiral R Hari Kumar outlined an ambitious plan to induct Agniveers—a term denoting skilled personnel—from every district, block, and village in the country. The strategy aims to attract and upskill youth, certifying their abilities and instilling a spirit of nationalism to create a nationalistic workforce across the nation.

The ship’s advanced features include enhanced stealth, sophisticated weapons and sensors, and a high level of indigenization—about 75%. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in the ship’s indigenous systems, underlining India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence.