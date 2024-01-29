Defence Secretary to visit Oman

New Delhi, Jan 29: Giridhar Aramane, the Defence Secretary, is set to embark on a significant visit to Oman on January 30 and 31, 2024. During his stay, Aramane will co-chair the 12th Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting with Oman’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Dr. Mohammed bin Naseer bin Ali Al-Zaabi.

The primary focus of the bilateral talks will be a comprehensive review of the existing defence cooperation between India and Oman. Moreover, the visit aims to explore innovative initiatives, including industry collaboration, to strengthen and diversify the scope of bilateral engagements. The leaders will also engage in discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The visit holds immense importance in further solidifying the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations across various realms of military collaboration. This encompasses bilateral exercises, staff talks, training programs, and exploration into new and emerging areas of shared interest.

India and Oman share a robust and multifaceted relationship that extends into various strategic domains, prominently in the areas of defence and security. The commitment to collaborative efforts under the vision of a strategic partnership is evident, as both nations actively pursue common interests in fostering peace and prosperity throughout the region.