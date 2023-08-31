Delhi High Court orders Omar Abdullah to pay ₹1.5 lakh monthly maintenance to estranged wife

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to pay ₹1.5 lakh per month as maintenance to estranged wife Payal Abdullah, the Barandbench reported. Justice Subramonium Prasad further directed Abdullah to pay ₹60,000 per month for the education of his son.The order was passed on a plea by Payal Abdullah who had approached the High Court in July 2018 challenging an order of April 26, 2018 of the trial court.In proceedings under Section 125 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the trial court had granted interim maintenance of ₹75,000 per month to Payal Abdullah and ₹25,000 to their son till he turns 18.Payal Abdullah moved the High Court seeking enhancement of the same.