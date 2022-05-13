Delhi, Mumbai will be 5 deg C warmer in 2080-99 period: Greenpeace India

The national capital's annual maximum temperature (the median of June month record from 1995 to 2014) stands at 41.93 degrees Celsius. It will leap to 45.97 degrees Celsius in the 2080-99 period and can go up to 48.19 degrees Celsius in "some extreme years", the NGO said in a report.

A recent heatwave in Delhi saw the maximum touching 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 29, which is well above the average maximum temperature for the month. An analysis of the historical daily temperature for April from 1970 to 2020 shows that only four years have recorded a value higher than 43 degrees Celsius, it said.

Mumbai's mean annual temperature will be five degrees Celsius higher in the 2080-99 period as compared to the 1995-2014 period and the annual maximum temperature will increase from 39.17 degrees Celsius at present to 43.35 degrees Celsius, the report said.

Chennai will be four degrees Celsius warmer than now on average with a projected mean annual temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. Its annual maximum temperature will increase from 35.13 degrees Celsius at present to 38.78 degrees Celsius in the 2080-99 period.