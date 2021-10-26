Delhi NIA court sentences four Hizb operatives in militancy case

The report while quoting a NIA spokesman, said that on October 26, NIA Special Court, Delhi announced the sentence against the four accused persons convicted on September 27 in JAKART case (RC 11/2011/NIA/DLI) u/s 120 B IPC, 121A IPC & sec17,18,18A, 18B, 20,38 & 40 UA(P)Act.



The convicted accused Mohammad Shafi Shah alias Doctor, alias Dawood, alias Nisar has been sentenced with rigorous imprisonment 12 years and fine Rs 15000, Talib Lali alias Waseem alias Abu Umer, sentenced with RI 10 years and fine Rs 10000, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar alias Gaznavi, alias Mohd Ali sentenced with RI 12 years and fine Rs 15000 and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone alias Mushtaq Aalam sentenced with RI 10 years and fine Rs 10000, the spokesman said.

"This case was registered by the NIA at New Delhi on 25.10.2011 against Mohd. Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin and others, who as members of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM ) were carrying out terrorist activities in India and regularly receiving funds from neighbouring jurisdiction. The funds so collected by HM through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organization of HM, were being given to active terrorists and families of killed terrorists of HM in J&K," he added.

The NIA said after investigation, 12 accused were charge-sheeted in this case four have been convicted and sentenced and remaining 8 accused are active cadres of HM including Syed Salauddin; who are absconding and currently based in Pakistan.