Delhi Police arrests juvenile tasked to kill Salman Khan

The juvenile held by the Special Cell was also involved in the conspiracy. The police has learnt that the attack was conspired by gangster turned ISI stooge Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.



Another fugitive gangster, Lakhbir Singh Landa had joined hands with Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. They were sharing manpower, logistics and resources. Rinda's name had already cropped up in the grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr and in the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Haryana's Karnal earlier this year.



Salman Khan murder plot



The official said that the juvenile was involved in the conspiracy along with other accused to carry out an attack on Salman Khan. They couldn't conduct a recce due to some reasons. Later, the juvenile was asked to kill Rana Kandowalia, a businessman.



Dhaliwal said that they will move a plea before the court with a request to try the juvenile as an adult. The official said that when the juvenile is over 16, the court can decide whether to try him as an adult or not.