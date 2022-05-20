Delhi Police chief invites J&K students to join YUVA initiative

He also offered two of them whose family members got martyred jobs on the completion of YUVA programme.

The police chief, along with senior officers, interacted with the students at the Delhi Police headquarters.

According to an official statement, a total of 172 children of age group from 11 to 21 years from Reasi and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir are on a Bharat Darshan tour organised by the J&K Police under goodwill measures of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I want to offer the two students from Jammu and Kashmir whose family members got martyred to join the YUVA programme of the Delhi Police and we will look after them and will provide them jobs," Asthana said.

"We can take permission from the government and reserve some seats in YUVA for those children of Jammu and Kashmir whose parents got martyred or who need some kind of support," he said.

