Delhi records highest-ever single-day downpour in 20 years

New Delhi, July 8: The national capital on Saturday received 126.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. -- the highest-ever in a day since 133.4 mm recorded on July 10, 2023, an official said, adding the city had logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

This marked the first substantial rainfall of the season, prompting the issuance of an "orange" alert for further showers on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a "yellow" alert for Sunday.

The IMD uses four color codes to indicate weather warnings -- green (no action required), yellow (stay alert and informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action).

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature reached 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is eight notches below the seasonal average on Saturday.