Delhi swelters in scorching heat as mercury soars above 43 degrees

New Delhi, May 22: The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday is predicted to reach a scorching 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, said the IMD on Monday.

Delhi's weather forecast indicates partly cloudy skies and the possibility of isolated heatwave conditions. Furthermore, the city can expect strong surface winds blowing at speeds ranging between 25 to 35 kms per hour all through the day.

Parts of Delhi have been experiencing scorching temperatures as the mercury climbed above 45 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Najafgarh recorded the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.