Delhi: Video of 5-yr-old lying on terrace with hands, legs tied surfaces, netizens demand action

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place on June 2 in Khajuri Khas area of the city, police said. As the girl was not doing her homework, her mother tied her hands and legs and left her on the terrace, they said.

The Delhi Police said the girl's family has been identified and appropriate action initiated.

"After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated," the Delhi Police tweeted.

In the purported video shot from a nearby house, the girl can be heard crying for help and struggling to free herself.