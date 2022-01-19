DGCA extends suspension of scheduled int'l passenger flights till Feb 28

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

In a circular on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022."