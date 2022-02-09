Domino's, Honda apologise for hurting sentiments of Indians after Pak arm's Kashmir solidarity post

In a social media post, Domino's India said it is committed to the Indian market, "having called it home for more than 25 years, and has the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country".

"... We stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer," the pizza chain said.

It further said, "We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino's social media handles outside the country."