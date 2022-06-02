Doval, RAW chief meet Amit Shah after bank employee killed in Kashmir

The deliberations came a day ahead of Friday's high-level meeting convened by Shah to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doval along with RAW chief Samnat Goel closeted with Shah for over an hour at the home minister's office at North Block this afternoon, official sources said.

Details of the meeting were not known immediately but they were believed to have discussed the situation in restive Kashmir where the bank employee hailing from Rajasthan was killed this morning -- the third non-Muslim government employee.

This was eight targeted killing in Kashmir since May 1.

A woman teacher hailing from Samba district of Jammu region was shot dead at Kulgam on Tuesday.

On May 18, terrorists had entered into a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person hailing from Jammu region and injuring three others.

On May 24, policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar while a television artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.