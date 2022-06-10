Dr Jitendra Singh urges both communities to maintain peace in Bhaderwah

Srinagar June 10: Minister of State (Mos) in the Prime Minister’s office and Member of Parliament from Udhampur constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh has expressed concern over the situation in Bhaderwah town of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir after communal clashes and urged the leaders of both the communities to maintain peace and harmony.
“I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.
Jitendra Singh’s reaction came amid communal tensions in the area on Thursday night following alleged hate speeches.
Curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu’s Doda district on Thursday night after the communal flare up.
The Minister said, “I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation”.