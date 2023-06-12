Drones used in Lucknow to check power thefts on large scale

Lucknow, June 12: Drones are now being used by the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to check power theft through air surveillance.

This is the first time that drones are being used to identify illegal power connections.

According to Sanjay Jain, chief engineer, LESA Cis-Gomti, more than 200 power thieves with photo evidence have been caught through the use of drones in the past one month.

The official added, "In some areas of the city where our staff faced some resistance due to narrow lanes, we decided to use drones to catch power thieves. During the last one month, we have caught more than 200 people at six places. These residents used to fix a 'katia' to the power line at night and take it off before 4 a.m. Through drones, we secured the footage of people fixing the katia connections and taking it off in the morning hours. When we raided these houses to cut off their connections, we had hard evidence."

He further said, "Presently, we have hired a few drones to catch power thieves but if this project is successful, then, we will purchase a few more drones not only for catching thieves but also for patrolling. We can also use it to locate faults at various places. The use of technology will only increase the efficiency of LESA."