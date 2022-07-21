Droupadi Murmu set to become India's next President

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India, she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," said Sinha who is backed by the Opposition parties.



Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at the Parliament House in the national capital.