Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India today

9.50 a.m. -- She will leave in a ceremonial Presidential convoy for Parliament.



10 a.m. -- Murmu will arrive at Parliament.



10.15 a.m. -- The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.



10.23 a.m. -- She will address the gathering in the Central Hall.



10.57 a.m. -- President Murmu will return to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial procession.



Murmu, following the ceremony, will become tenth successive President to take oath on July 25.