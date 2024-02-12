Dutch Appeals Court orders Govt to block F-35 parts delivery to Israel

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Dutch Appeals Court has mandated the government to halt the delivery of parts for F-35 fighter aircraft to Israel following concerns that they might be used in violations of international law, according to media reports.

The court sided with human rights groups who contended that the parts sourced from a Dutch warehouse were contributing to potential law breaches by Israel in Gaza. Israel, however, has consistently denied allegations of war crimes.

Quoting the ruling, the BBC stated, “It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.” The court further criticized Israel’s conduct, stating, “Israel does not take sufficient account of the consequences for the civilian population when conducting its attacks.”

The Dutch government has been given a seven-day deadline to comply with the court’s order, although it retains the option to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

The case was brought forward by various groups, including the Dutch affiliate of Oxfam, in December, after the Dutch government decided to permit the continuation of export licenses for F-35 parts to Israel despite ongoing concerns about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

A previous ruling by a lower court had deemed the export of F-35 parts to be primarily a political decision, arguing against judicial intervention, although it acknowledged the likelihood of F-35s contributing to violations of the laws of war.