'Duty of press to speak truth to power', SC quashes Centre's ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

New Delhi, April 5: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Centre's refusal to grant security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, while emphasizing that the press has a duty to speak truth to power and inform citizens about facts and the government cannot make national security claims out of thin air.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said critical views of a media organisation can't be termed anti-establishment and also pulled the central government for raising national security claims in "thin air".

The top court said: "An independent press is vital for the robust functioning of a democratic republic. Its role in a democratic society is crucial for it shines light on the functioning of the state. The press has a duty to speak truth to power and present citizens with hard facts enabling them to make choices that propel democracy in the right direction..."

The bench added that a homogenized view on issues that range from socio-economic to political ideologies would pose grave danger to democracy. The critical views of the channel MediaOne on policies of the government cannot be termed anti-establishment, the use of such terminology in itself represents an expectation that the press must support the establishment, it added.