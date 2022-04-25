E-scooter blast kills Andhra man amid unabated EV fires

Earlier, an 80-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the battery of a Pure EV electric two-wheeler exploded in their house in Telangana's Nizamabad district.



Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has warned EV makers that if any company is found negligent in their processes, "a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered".



"We have constituted an Expert Committee to inquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," the minister said last week.



"We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles," Gadkari added.