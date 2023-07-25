'East India Company, Indian Mujhaideen...': PM Modi's jibe at INDIA alliance; Congress retorts 'Manipur burning'

New Delhi, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the “completely directionless” INDIA alliance of opposition parties and compared the grouping with terrorist outfits like Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig that as the Britishers named themselves the East India Company and terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen and the Indian People's Front, all of whom have ‘India’ in them, similarly the Opposition was presenting itself with the name of India. Addressing media persons here, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM’s remarks in the party’s Parliamentary meeting held earlier today.

"We are proud of our PM. We will return to power in 2024. PM Modi in his remarks said that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national,” Prasad said.

“Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true," the former union minister said citing the Prime Minister’s remarks at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

Congress National President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that while the Opposition was urging the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue in Parliament, he was instead talking about the East India Company in his party meeting.