ED attaches Rs 1.77cr of journalist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

An ED official said Ayyub had allegedly misused the funds, and diverted them into other account for personal expenses.

ED sources said she cheated donors in a pre-planned manner.

"Funds totalling to Rs 2,69,44,680 was raised on Ketto by Rana Ayyub. These funds were transferred in the bank accounts of her sister/father. Out of this amount, Rs 72,01,786 was transferred in her own bank account; Rs 37,15,072 in her sister Iffat Shaikh's account and Rs 1,60,27,822 in her father Mohd Ayyub Waquif's bank account. All these funds from her sister's and father's account were subsequently transferred to her own account," read an ED document accessed by IANS.

It also mentioned Rana Ayyub submitted information/documents of expense to the tune of Rs 31,16,770. However, after verification of the claimed expenses, it surfaced that the actual expense was only of Rs 17,66,970.

"Fake bills were found to have been prepared by Rana Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief work. Expenses made for personal travel by air were claimed as expense for relief work," it said.

Investigations conducted by Directorate of Enforcement have made it abundantly clear that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner and the funds were not utilised completely for the purpose of which the funds were raised.