ED claims nexus between bureaucrats, dealers in J&K illegal arms licence issuance case

The agency, which is probing the case under the anti-money laundering law, said it had launched raids against some IAS and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers, junior government officials and arms dealers on March 24 across the Union territory.

Searches have been conducted at 11 locations, including residential premises of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajeev Ranjan (former DC, Kupwara), KAS officers Itrat Hussain (former DC, Kupwara) and Ravinder Kumar Bhatt (former ADC, Kupwara), and former judicial clerks at arms section in DC office, Kupwara Tariq Ather and Gajan Singh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The residential premises of six arms dealers of Jammu and Kashmir, including Amarnath Bhargava (Varun Armoury), his brother Mukesh Bhargava (Bhargava Gun House), Surjeet Singh (Deshmesh Armoury), Mohinder Kotwal (Mohinder Kotwal Arms & Ammunition), Manohar Singh (Swaran Arms & Ammunition), and Devi Dayal Khajuria (Khajuria Arms) were also searched, it said.