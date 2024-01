Editors Guild of India (EGI) today said that one of its members, Kundan Vyas, has been conferred with Padma Bhushan for the year 2024 for his contribution in the field of “Literature & Education – Journalism.”

“We at the Editors Guild of India join the rest of our countrymen in congratulating Vyas. We are certain that he would continue to be an inspiration for one and all. We wish him good health and greater accomplishments in the future,” the EGI said.