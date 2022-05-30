Eight from Jammu, two from Ladakh qualify UPSC exam 2021; none from Kashmir in list

Srinagar, May 30: Ten aspirants from J&K and Ladakh have made it to the civil service examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.
As many as 685 candidates qualified the prestigious examination. Among those from J&K, all eight are from Jammu division while two are from Ladakh-- Tenzin Chonzom and Anwar Hussain, news agency GNS reported.
As per preliminary reports, none from Kashmir valley has made it to the examination. Those selected from Jammu division include Partha Gupta, Pankaj Yadav, Asrar Ahmad Kichloo from Kishtwar, Namneet Singh, Shivani Jerengal, Mohd Shabir from Poonch and Anjeet Singh.
Of the total successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.