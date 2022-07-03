Engineering students from Srinagar, Hyderabad win Invention Factory 2022 award at IIT Bombay

The winners were announced during the grand finale graced by the members of the jury and members of the IIT Bombay community.

As per an official handout, Sripriya Konda who hails from Hyderabad Telangana and Shaan Sapru, a resident of Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir , both students of IIT Kharagpur came first for their invention 'Smart Clubfoot Brace' while Arpit Upadhyay and Mohit Jajoriya, IIT Bombay (who invented a 'Hand Pump with an Integrated Water Purification System') and Rahul Bansal, IIT Ropar and Phalgun Vyas, IIT Madras (who invented 'Active Thermoregulatory Vest') were the runners-up.

The six-week Invention Factory Program brought together students from IITs all over India and gave them a unique opportunity to invent products of their choice.