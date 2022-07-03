Engineering students from Srinagar, Hyderabad win Invention Factory 2022 award at IIT Bombay

Srinagar July 3: An IIT Kharagpur student from Srinagar and his classmate from Hyderabad have won the Invention Factory 2022 award at IIT Bombay.
The winners were announced during the grand finale graced by the members of the jury and members of the IIT Bombay community.
As per an official handout, Sripriya Konda who hails from Hyderabad Telangana and Shaan Sapru, a resident of Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir , both students of IIT Kharagpur came first for their invention 'Smart Clubfoot Brace' while Arpit Upadhyay and Mohit Jajoriya, IIT Bombay (who invented a 'Hand Pump with an Integrated Water Purification System') and Rahul Bansal, IIT Ropar and Phalgun Vyas, IIT Madras (who invented 'Active Thermoregulatory Vest') were the runners-up.
The six-week Invention Factory Program brought together students from IITs all over India and gave them a unique opportunity to invent products of their choice.
Students worked together in teams to develop their prototypes and were mentored by co-founders of the program Prof. Alan Wolf, former Professor and Head of the Physics Department at Cooper Union and US Patent Attorney as well as Prof. Eric Lima, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Cooper Union, and two professors from IIT Bombay - Prof. Amber Shrivastava, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Prof. Sandip Mondal, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering.
All the teams presented and demonstrated their inventions to a panel of jury members who rigorously evaluated them. Team members were also invited back for a Q&A session for clarifications and/or details on their inventions.
Meanwhile, IIT Bombay congratulated the winners of the Invention Factory Program. "The Institute is extremely proud of all the participants who competed in the six-week program with grit and enthusiasm. Undoubtedly, the sky is the limit, and we cannot wait to see what other inventions they will come up with in the future," said one of the organizers.
It is pertinent to mention that the program has been funded and introduced at IIT Bombay by the Maker Bhavan Foundation and the funding for the cash prize has been provided by IIT Bombay's Distinguished Alumnus Sudarshan Saraf (B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering, 1970).