Entrance test must for admission across central varsities from 2022

The Union Education Ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have informed central universities about the mandatory entrance test from next academic session, after which all central universities have started preparations for the CET. Delhi University (DU) has also made the CET mandatory for the academic session 2022-23.

These central universities have also passed proposals in their respective Academic and Executive Councils regarding the CET.

According to renowned educationist C.S. Kandpal, this is a new system and its efficacy can be tested on the basis of experience. It is not proper to comment on the merits and demerits of the new system as of now. Educational institutions must see this as a positive change, he added.

The entrace examinations can open new doors for students. If there are demerits in the system or in the conduct or in the process of examinations in future, there is always a chance to improve, Kandpal said.

According to DU Professor Hansraj Suman, class 12 marks will not be completely neglected in the name of CUCET. Many central universities have approved CUCET in their academic council but class 12 board exam results will also be given importance.