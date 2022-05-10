Ex-Assam Rifles men, kin felicitated for counter-insurgency operation in J&K 30 years ago

"On May 5, 1991, the column of the Assam Rifles moved from Battalion Headquarter, Chowkibal, for a routine patrol to check the winter vacated post of Dudhi with the staging camp established at Bari Baihk. Located about 13 km away from the headquarter, the camp was covered in five to six feet of snow. When they were just 1 km from the Post, things took a deadly turn. Militants infiltrated into Indian territory after crossing the 14,000-foot-high Eagle Pass. They fired at the Assam Rifles column, which then conducted a recce and discovered more than 100 militants camping in the area west of the track leading to Dudhi Post," the spokesman narrated.



"Despite being greatly outnumbered, troops of the para-military were unfazed. On the contrary, it only firmed their resolve to eliminate the militants. Equipped with only 7.62 mm self-loading Rifles and a Light Machine Gun, the brave soldiers used tact to surround the enemy, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, and then brought down heavy fire on the militants."



The battle lasted for more than six hours until reinforcements arrived in the form of three columns consisting of one Junior Commissioned Officer and 25 other ranks under Major A. Nigam, one Junior Commissioned Officer and 35 other ranks led by Major B.S. Kular and Major B. Bhattacharjee (RMO) with a medical team. Major A. Nigam's column was fired upon near Bari Baihk, but undeterred, it fought through and reached the site of the first encounter. The gun battle continued till late at night on May 6.