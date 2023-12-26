Explosion near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi leaves staff unharmed

New Delhi, Dec 26: A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, all embassy staff members remained unharmed following the explosion, as confirmed by authorities and the embassy.

The Delhi Police had received a call reporting the blast near the Israeli embassy, prompting their immediate response. However, the situation seemed to be contained, and the area was deemed secure after the police’s examination.

Nearby, in an empty plot of land just a few meters away from the embassy, investigating ting team discovered a letter addressed to the Israeli Ambassador. Accompanying the letter was a flag, both of which were seized by the police for further investigation.

In a video statement, Israel’s deputy envoy, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, assured the public, stating, “This evening, several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred near the embassy. All our workers are safe. Our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security.”

Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir provided additional details to the media confirming the blast around 5:20 pm and emphasizing that local police and security teams were actively investigating the incident.

This incident recalls a similar occurrence in January 2021 when a small bomb detonated near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, causing no injuries. At that time, Israeli officials treated the blast as a terrorist incident. The latest incident has once again heightened security concerns in the area, prompting a thorough examination by law enforcement agencies.