Fake stamp papers, keys of bungalows found during search at conman Kiran Patel's Guj home

Ahmedabad, April 11: The crime branch of the Gujarat Police conducted a search at conman Kiran Patel and his wife Malini's residence at Prestige Bungalows in Ahmedabad's Ghodasar, said an official on Tuesday.

During the search operation, the police discovered keys to another prime property Nilkanth Green Bungalows, several bank accounts and fake stamp papers.

The search was initiated on Monday following a complaint by the owner of the bungalows, Jagdish Chavda, who claimed that Patel had taken Rs 35 lakh from him promising to renovate the bungalow. He had projected himself as a top official with political influence.

However, Patel and his wife allegedly took over the property by force. The matter and his possessions are still under investigation, said Crime branch officials.

Apart from the keys to the bungalows, the police also found several incriminating items during the search, including a photocopy of the Nilkanth Bungalows plan and invitation cards to a 'Vastu puja' held at the bungalows.

Additionally, they found five bank accounts and fake stamp papers in Patel's possession, which will be investigated further.