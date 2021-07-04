Fatal motor accident claim settled in 10 days, a 1st in India

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) A motor third party death accident compensation claim settled in 10 days in India! Well, it is not a joke. But it actually happened in the nation's capital in May this year.

Thanks to the pilot project called Fast Track Dar Scheme that began on May 1, 2021.



The family of a Delhi Police constable received a sum of Rs 32 lakhs as compensation in 10 days after he was killed in a road accident, said participants in a webinar organised by the General Insurance Council of India and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd under the aegis of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Saturday.