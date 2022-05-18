FIR lodged against associate professor of DU's Hindu college over 'objectionable' post on 'Shivling'

The FIR was lodged against Ratan Lal on Tuesday night based on the complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, they said.

When contacted, the associate professor of History claimed he was facing death threats and is being constantly attacked on the social media following his post and sought protection from the government.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'Namaz'.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".