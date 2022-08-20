Five youth swim nearly 10 km to Sundarbans island to save their lives during storm

This was the first outing for the five youth who had wanted to learn the ropes of deep-sea fishing. Satyanarayan was going out far, close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Bangladesh, primarily in search of the silver catch - the Hilsa.



Little did they know that at that time that it would be 'Baptism by Fire' (or the Sea in this case) for them. Missing and presumed dead, the five were rescued from the Bhangaduni Island of Sundarbans on Saturday. The Bhangaduni Island is part of the Sundarbans Reserve Forest and is frequented by tigers. However, the weather had kept the tigers at bay.



"We had issued an alert after tracking a depression in the Bay of Bengal. By Friday morning, all fishing trawlers were heading back to harbour. When we received information that FB Satyanarayan had capsized, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Anmol and Varad were diverted from their normal duties to the location, about 5 nautical miles off Bhangaduni.