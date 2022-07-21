Flood state's responsibility, Centre gives technical & financial assistance: Shekhawat to LS

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said in Lok Sabha, that the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is placed at the disposal of the state governments and the additional financial assistance is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per established procedure in case of disaster of severe in nature.

"Flood management, including erosion control, falls within the purview of the states. Flood management and anti-erosion schemes are formulated and implemented by the state governments concerned as per their priority," he said during Question Hour.