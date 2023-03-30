FM Sitharaman slams Congress for encouraging 'foreign interference'

New Delhi, March 30: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused the Congress of inviting "foreign powers" to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

The development followed Germany's reaction to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

While commenting on Rahul Gandhi's case, Germany has said that it is keeping an eye on the matter.