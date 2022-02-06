Full office attendance for all central govt employees from Monday: Union minister Jitendra Singh

The decision was taken in view of a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, he said on Sunday.

"A review of the pandemic situation was done today and in view of a decline in the number of Covid cases as well as a decline in the positivity rate, it has been decided that full office attendance shall be resumed from tomorrow and employees at all levels, without any exemption, shall attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 7, 2022," the minister of state for personnel said.

He said the heads of the departments shall, however, ensure that the employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.